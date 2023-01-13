Grandview gained a measure of revenge against the Lady Indians.
After losing to Pacific (5-9) in December at the Herculaneum Tournament, Grandview (6-6) took the rematch on its home floor Monday, 33-28.
After losing to Pacific (5-9) in December at the Herculaneum Tournament, Grandview (6-6) took the rematch on its home floor Monday, 33-28.
“(We) struggled to execute our game plan to keep the ball out of (Anna Belle) Wakeland’s hands,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
Pacific gained 19 points off its bench with Campbell Short scoring 10 and Shelby Kelemen nine
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific is at home Wednesday to host Mehlville at 7 p.m.
