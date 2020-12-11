Points were at a premium.
St. Pius X (6-0) won a low-scoring game against the Pacific basketball Lady Indians (0-3) Monday in the first round of the Herculaneum Tournament, 37-24.
The unbeaten Lady Lancers held a 7-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 19-12 advantage at halftime. After three quarters, the score stood at 26-13.
Hannah Bruns and Molly Prichard led Pacific with eight points apiece.
Alaina Greer and Abigail Lilley both scored three points.
Camilla Winkelman added two points for the Lady Indians.
Bruns grabbed 11 rebounds.
Kiley Stahl had four rebounds, followed by Prichard (eight), Winkelman (four), Payton Bennett (two), Alliyah Haddox (two), Lilley (two), Greer (one) and Jaylynn Miller (one).
Greer made three assists. Bruns, Haddox, Lilley and Prichard each contributed one assist.
Greer made one steal and Bruns made one block.
Colleen Flanagan’s 13 points for the Lady Lancers were tops on the night, followed closely by teammate Payton Baker’s 12 points.
Also scoring for the Lady Lancers were Riley Cappozzo (five points), AJ Stetina (four), Nalasha Cook (two) and Katie Coleman (one).
Pacific played Crystal City in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 4 p.m.