A final run in the seventh inning was just enough to lift the Linn softball Lady Cats to a home win Monday.
Linn (10-12) edged visiting Pacific (12-12), 3-2, on the strength of Katlyn Starke’s RBI single to left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Kylie Peters to break a 2-2 tie.
After Linn opened with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Lady Indians clawed their way back to even with single runs in the second and third frames.
The score stayed knotted at 2-2 from the third inning onward, up until Starke’s game-ending knock.
Jaylynn Miller pitched for Pacific. In 6.1 innings, she fanned three batters and walked two. All three runs against her were unearned and she allowed just four hits.
“Jaylynn Miller pitched a good game,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “None of the runs were earned. We had a rocky first inning with two errors being made.”
Pacific outhit Linn in the contest, 7-4.
Two of Pacific’s hits were a pair of doubles off the bat of Brooklynn Kittrell, who drove in both runs.
“Brooklynn Kittrell had a fantastic night at the plate,” Lewis said.
Briauna Swinford singled twice.
Molly Prichard singled, walked and scored twice.
Malissa Dailey and Miller both singled.
Brooke Bearden and Hannah Duggan each drew a walk.
Duggan was also hit by a pitch.
Trinity Brandhorst stole a base.
The Lady Indians conclude the regular season Thursday, hosting Valley Park at 4:30 p.m.