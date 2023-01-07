From Liberty to the Belle.
The Pacific basketball Lady Indians (4-8) will play for third place at the Battle in Bourbon after a semifinal loss Thursday to Liberty Christian Academy (13-3), 61-47.
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 2:11 pm
That sends Pacific into a final-round matchup with Belle Saturday at 3 p.m.
“(We) let Liberty get off to a good start and allowed a player to hit six threes on us,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “After the first quarter, we were able to get into our style of basketball and attack the paint and get rebounds.”
Liberty Christian, of Wright City, took an 18-12 lead at the end of one quarter before stretching that into a 32-20 advantage at halftime.
At the end of the third, the Lady Eagles held a 17-point cushion, 49-32.
“(We) told the girls from the beginning we have to be ready and set our feet to take charges tonight as Liberty is a team that will attack all the way to the basket,” Missey said. “Toward the end of the game we were down by 20 and never gave up and fought back. We had several steals and forced Liberty to four charge calls. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough. (This was a) tough game to lose when you have two girls have double-doubles and one girl who was two points shy of having a double-double.”
Molly Prichard scored 15 points and collected 16 rebounds for Pacific.
Lexi Clark tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Rhyan Murphy finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Saturday’s final round begins at noon with the seventh-place game. Pacific’s matchup with Belle will be the third game of the trophy round, followed by Liberty Christian against Laquey for the tournament championship at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific started Tuesday with a first-round victory over Viburnum (2-5), 59-36.
Clark shot 10-14 from the field in the contest to lead the Lady Indians with 21 points.
Murphy flirted with a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
Molly Prichard posted eight points and seven rebounds.
Lainie Greer and Campbell Short notched five points apiece.
