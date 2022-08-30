No triskaidekaphobia, fear of the number 13, for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians.
Pacific (3-3) won its two bracket play matches Saturday at the MICDS Brace for Impact Tournament in Fenton to place 13th at the season-opening event.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
No triskaidekaphobia, fear of the number 13, for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians.
Pacific (3-3) won its two bracket play matches Saturday at the MICDS Brace for Impact Tournament in Fenton to place 13th at the season-opening event.
Pacific defeated Fox (0-5) and Rosati-Kain (1-4) in bracket matches. The Lady Indians swept Rosati-Kain, 25-17, 25-19. A set score for the match with Fox was not available at print deadline.
In pool play Friday and Saturday, the Lady Indians fell to Nerinx Hall (3-0), 30-28, 25-15, Belleville West (1-2), 25-23, 25-21, and Seckman (2-1), 30-28, 22-25, 25-22.
The Lady Indians swept Fox Monday in a rematch for Pacific’s home opener. Final scores were not reported from the match.
Pacific’s statistics from the first six games of the season remained unavailable at print deadline.
The Lady Indians are off until after Labor Day when the team plays at Washington Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:15 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.