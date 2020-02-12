The Lady Indians finished one win short of sending their first female wrestler to the state tournament.
Pacific scored nine team points to finish 31st in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament Friday and Saturday in Hillsboro.
Lana Todahl (135) and Emmaline Steel (142) were the team’s only representatives in the event.
Northwest led all teams with 154 points. Lafayette (124.5), Ste. Genevieve (100), Mehlville (86) and St. Clair (84.5) also made the top five teams.
Area teams St. James (21), Union (20) and Sullivan (three) were also assigned to that district.
Todahl made it to the consolation semifinals in her weight class. She started with back-to-back wins, pinning Seckman’s Hannah Tackett in 3:40 and then winning a 4-2 decision against Hillsboro’s Grace Johnson in the quarterfinals.
St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson, who finished second in that weight class, won by technical fall, 16-0, against Todahl in the semifinals.
Sikeston’s Lila Eckert scored a pin against Todal in the second period to advance.
“Nerves and pressure seemed to have got to her a bit in her final match,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “This will be a learning experience for her heading forward. She is only a sophomorem so she has two more years to accomplish the goals that she has set for herself. If she makes a similar jump to what she made this past season, she will be accomplishing some great things in the next two years.”
Only the top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament.
Steel won one of her three matches at the event, pinning Jasmine Alley (Park Hills Central) in 2:17.
“She picked up a big win Friday night to keep her alive for Saturday,” Knott said. “I was pleased with the way she competed this past season in her first season. She made giant improvements from the beginning of the year. I look for her to be a consistent contributor over the next two years.”