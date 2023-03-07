Drawing the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 5 was already a tough hill to climb for the Pacific basketball Lady Indians.
It became even harder without the team’s starting point guard.
Helias (20-6) was overpowering in Thursday’s victory at Blue Jay Gym, knocking out the No. 8 seed Pacific (8-19), 66-26.
“We started the season off on a good note with a one-point loss to Washington and defeating Borgia,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “I thought this year we would start off really strong and would continue that, but we’ve had so many ups and downs with illnesses and injuries. The younger girls fought through all that, so that’s something that we have to look forward to for next season.”
Pacific frustrated the Helias offense in the opening minutes, but once the Lady Crusaders found their footing they built quarterly leads of 17-8, 37-15 and 56-22.
Trinity Brandhorst posted a team high 10 points for the Lady Indians on the night.
Molly Prichard finished with eight points.
Shelby Kelemen and Jaylynn Miller each notched a triple and ended with three points.
Lynnsey Grunzinger posted the final two points of the game.
“Lexi is a little go-getter,” Missey said of point guard Lexi Clark, who missed the end of the season due to a concussion. “She does pretty much everything for us. She is our leading scorer, almost our leading rebounder and just sets the tone for our team. I think when we play up to her speed is when we play our best game.”
Helias had four players hit double-figure scoring in the contest — Micah Edward (15 points), Kenadi Harrison (14), Adalyn Koelling (14) and Blaire Galbraith (10).
Other scorers included Ava Morris (eight points), Alaina Meyer (three) and Lauren Verslues (two).
Pacific graduates five seniors from this year’s roster — Prichard, Kelemen, Lainie Greer, Aleyna Daniel and Anna Cox.
“I’m really proud of the girls this season,” Missey said. “We’re going to lose five seniors and we will miss them tremendously. We’ve got a great group of girls coming back, and once they start putting in the work in the offseason it will carry over into next season and we can hopefully progress every year.”
