The hardware goes to the home team.
Windsor (3-4) won Saturday’s third-place match at the Windsor Girls Soccer Tournament, 1-0, against Pacific (4-5).
The host Lady Owls netted the game’s only goal in the first half on a shot by Taylor Kolinski.
Jordan Kolinski was credited with the assist.
“(Goalkeeper) Emmaline Steel kept the Windsor owls to one goal,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We had multiple chances but failed to connect against an extremely aggressive team.”
Piper Montgomery tended goal for Windsor, recording nine saves in the shutout win.
Pacific’s next match is scheduled for Thursday, on the road at Rolla, starting at 5 p.m. Rolla is a district opponent this year.