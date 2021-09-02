In a busy opening weekend, everybody at the Sullivan Back to School Softball Classic got in five games between Friday and Saturday.
Pacific (2-3) placed 10th in the event, losing 10-0 to Jackson (3-2) in the ninth-place game.
The Lady Indians went 1-2 in pool play, recording a 15-0 victory against De Soto (1-4) but losing 13-5 against Northwest (3-2) and 4-2 against Logan-Rogersville (4-1).
In the semifinals of bracket play, Pacific beat Bolivar (1-4), 9-7.
“We had some great moments and a few times we wish we could do over, but overall I was pleased with how our small, young team performed,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “Trinity Brandhorst, Bella Walker and Molly Prichard led the charge offensively. All three of them put up a couple of doubles and are swinging the bat well. Jaylynn Miller and Briauna Swinford also had a few good hits and five RBIs a piece. Jaylynn and Trinity both got a couple of games under their belts in the circle, and they both looked good.”
Northwest
Miller pitched 3.2 innings for the Lady Indians, allowing 13 runs on 15 hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
“Jaylynn kept her composure against two very good hitting teams in Northwest and Bolivar,” Lewis said.
Pacific put together four hits against Northwest — a Brandhorst double and singles from Bella Walker, Molly Prichard and Hannah Duggan.
Brandhorst, Prichard, Duggan and Ilexia Wallace each scored a run.
Brandhorst had the team’s only RBI.
Duggan and Prichard each stole a base.
Malissa Dailey reached safely after being hit by a pitch.
De Soto
Brandhorst tossed three shutout innings to earn the win in the circle. She struck out six and limited De Soto to just one hit.
“Trinity was fantastic against De Soto and Logan-Rogersville,” Lewis said. “Jackson started hitting her pitches a little harder, but she continued to work. I was impressed with both (our pitchers).”
Prichard and Briauna Swinford both tallied three hits in the contest.
Prichard doubled with two singles, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Swinford doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in five.
Miller singled twice, walked, scored three times and drove in two.
Duggan and Mariah Dodson both singled and scored.
Isabelle Triplett singled, walked and drove in two.
Walker stole two bases, drove in two runs and stole a base.
Wallace walked and stole two bases.
Logan-Rogersville
Brandhorst, pitching again in the third contest, also provided Pacific’s biggest with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
She drove in Wallace on the play.
Wallace singled and stole a base.
Logan-Rogersville limited Pacific to just those two hits, tallying one run in the top of the second inning, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
In six innings pitched, Brandhorst struck out three. She allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk.
Bolivar
Pacific led, 4-3, after the first inning, and the teams ended the second inning in a 6-6 tie.
Pacific pulled ahead, 9-7, after three innings. Neither team scored in the fourth inning, at which point the game ended due to time restrictions.
Miller tossed four innings and earned the win in the circle. She allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks.
Walker doubled twice, singled, scored twice and drove in three.
Brandhorst rapped out three singles and scored three runs.
Miller doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in three.
Brooklynn Kittrell singled, scored and drove in two.
Prichard singled and scored.
Wallace singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Swinford singled, walked and scored.
Brandhorst, Miller and Wallace each stole a base.
Jackson
In the final contest, Jackson tallied six runs in the bottom of the second inning and four in the third. The game concluded after four innings.
Pacific managed two hits — a pair of singles by Brandhorst and Walker.
Brandhorst and Miller each stole a base.
Miller reached on a walk.
Brandhorst tossed four innings in the circle, allowing 10 runs (three earned) on 10 hits and two walks.
Pacific next plays Thursday, going on the road to play Northwest at 4:15 p.m.