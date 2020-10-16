Farmington had the fastest teams in both the boys and girls races at the Potosi Invitational Saturday.
Pacific ran at the event, finishing eighth in the girls race with 211 points. The Pacific boys placed 12th with 266 points.
Girls
Farmington’s Lady Knights scored a 40, 13 points under the runner-up, Cape Notre Dame’s 53.
St. Pius X senior Rita Eimer was the first to finish in 20:29.77.
Freshman Kate Doyle of The Fulton School (St. Albans) placed 30th in 23:16.24.
Sophomore Carly Vaughn was Pacific’s lead runner, placing 37th in 23:37.36.
Her teammates included Lauren Jackson (43rd, 23:46.25), Amber Graf (46th, 23:49.46), Rhyan Murphy (64th, 24:54.11), Riley Vaughn (69th, 25:23) and Ella Murphy (99th, 30:25.74).
Boys
Despite a higher score, the Farmington boys won more convincingly with their 97 points.
The next-best team, Herculaneum, finished with a score of 149.
Poplar Bluff senior Jaden Deaton was the individual winner in 16:38.23.
Junior Ben Brunjes was the first Indian runner to finish, placing 24th in 18:33.04.
Just two spots later, junior Collin Haley finished 26th in 18:37.12.
Sandwiched between the two was Fulton School senior Jace Cavness, the defending Class 1 state champion. Cavness turned in a time of 18:35.41.
Also running for Pacific were Nick Hunkins (38th, 18:53.54), Joseph Gebel (80th, 20:14.96), Noah Carrico (112th, 21:50.33) and Dylan Mooney (116th, 22:25.96).
Thomas Doyle competed for The Fulton School as well, placing 106th in 21:24.35.
Pacific ran Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational. Next up is the Four Rivers Conference meet at New Haven next Tuesday, starting at 2:30 p.m.