To score their first hoops win of the season, the Pacific Lady Indians had to break St. Francis Borgia’s four-year head-to-head winning streak.
Pacific (1-1) did that Tuesday, winning on the road at Borgia (0-2), 41-34.
“This is a big win,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “After that Washington loss, the girls wanted to come out and fight against Borgia. After (Borgia) losing (Kaitlyn) Patke last year, we knew that Borgia was a good win for us to get, especially the first part of the season to boost our confidence level.”
The battle was a tight one with never more than three possessions difference on the scoreboard.
“We have a lot of inexperience and it shows in so many different ways,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We’re already better than we were the last game, and we have to keep pushing these young kids to get that exposure.”
After Borgia’s Clara Nowak opened the scoring with a three, Pacific netted the next three baskets to take control. Pacific led from there until early in the third quarter.
The Lady Indians got into the paint for six short-range twos in the opening period. The score stood 13-8 after one quarter.
Borgia scored the final six points of the first half to whittle down what was a seven-point Pacific lead to go into the intermission trailing by only one, 22-21.
Kate Snider put through a three at the halftime buzzer.
Natalie Alferman then knocked down a three to open the scoring in the third quarter, giving Borgia a 24-22 edge.
“We thought we had some momentum going into halftime,” Houlihan said. “We were really feeling good about it and even took the lead, but Pacific is just so gritty and plays so hard that it was difficult for us to keep that lead. It was a battle inside. We have kids that aren’t afraid of physicality, but neither is Pacific, so it was going to be a brawl and we had a bloody nose and a kid walking out on crutches, so that tells you how hard everyone was playing.”
That three was the only points Borgia was able to add in the third period as Pacific’s defense locked the Lady Knights down for eight scoreless minutes across the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.
That allowed Pacific to end the third period with a 28-24 edge.
“We just needed to take the lead, especially against a good Borgia team like this,” Missey said. “We can’t be up by just two or three at the end, we have to be up by six or seven just to make sure that we come out with the W.”
The fourth quarter was largely a free-throw battle, which was where Pacific gained its late advantage.
The Lady Indians made 18-27 attempts from the charity stripe on the night while Borgia finished the game 9-20.
Lexi Clark paced the Lady Indians’ scoring with 13 points.
Molly Prichard added nine points, followed by Rhyan Murphy with six and Shelby Kelemen with five.
Brandhorst ended with four points. Lainie Greer and Anastasia Cox contributed two points apiece.
“We had one of our swing players, Liberty (Blackburn), come out and play some big minutes for us (matched up against Celia Gildehaus),” Missey said. “Match a tall with a tall, so she did some great minutes for us tonight.”
For Borgia, Nowak topped the scoresheet with 11 points.
Gildehaus was next with eight.
Sydney Kessler and Snider each tallied four points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus and Alferman notched three points apiece.
Haley Vondera added one point.
Pacific is off for the remainder of the week before heading to the Herculaneum Tournament Monday.
Borgia lost to Notre Dame and will host Rosati-Kain Monday at 7 p.m.
