Scoring five insurance runs in the sixth inning punctuated a softball victory for Pacific Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (7-7, 1-1) won at home in Four Rivers Conference play, defeating St. James (1-3, 1-1), 10-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scoring five insurance runs in the sixth inning punctuated a softball victory for Pacific Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (7-7, 1-1) won at home in Four Rivers Conference play, defeating St. James (1-3, 1-1), 10-2.
Pacific scored two runs in the second inning and three in the third to build a 5-0 lead.
St. James got its only two runs in the top of the sixth before the Lady Indians tacked on five insurance runs in the home half.
Jaylynn Miller was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, she held St. James to just two unearned runs on seven hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts.
“She threw the ball well and was hitting her spots,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Pacific batters accumulated 12 hits in the contest, led by multi-hit performances from each of the first four batters in the lineup.
Bri Swinford tripled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Molly Prichard homered, singled, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three.
Hannah Duggan singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Trinity Brandhorst singled twice and scored once.
Brooklynn Kittrell, Miller and Mardi Fievet each singled once.
Kittrell and Miller both walked.
Miller and Fievet scored once apiece.
Kittrell drove in a run.
Pacific continued league play Thursday at St. Clair and next plays at the Owensville Tournament Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.