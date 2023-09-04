After dropping the first set Wednesday, Pacific volleyball (3-3-1) rallied to win the next three against visiting Northwest (0-2), 23-25, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13.

“I thought my girls played great,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “They came out ready to make a statement. We came out strong from the start, pulling ahead 18-11. We got too comfortable and lost focus. Northwest’s middle capitalized on that and went on a great serving run to bring her team back into it.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.