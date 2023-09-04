After dropping the first set Wednesday, Pacific volleyball (3-3-1) rallied to win the next three against visiting Northwest (0-2), 23-25, 25-8, 25-15, 25-13.
“I thought my girls played great,” Pacific Head Coach Joe Brammeier said. “They came out ready to make a statement. We came out strong from the start, pulling ahead 18-11. We got too comfortable and lost focus. Northwest’s middle capitalized on that and went on a great serving run to bring her team back into it.”
The Lady Indians got more than even in the second round, holding the Lady Lions to single digits.
“After dropping that first set like that, the girls knew they weren’t making the statement they wanted and came out the next three sets and showed it,” Brammeier said.
Kaitlin Payne logged a team high 19 kills in the contest, adding eight digs, six aces and three assists.
Caroline Tomlinson recorded 11 kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces.
Baylee Moore finished with seven kills, three aces and two blocks.
Ilana Reeder posted eight blocks and five kills.
Kaitlyn Hanger made eight kills, four blocks and two digs.
Paydin Todahl added three kills and one block.
Miah Bonds passed for 22 assists, adding three aces and two digs.
Averi Parker netted 20 assists, five digs and four aces.
Megan Langenbacher picked up 10 digs with four assists and two aces.
Jenna Mohesky logged five digs.
The Lady Indians next play Tuesday, hosting Washington at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.