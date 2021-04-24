The soccer Lady Indians are officially on a winning streak.
Pacific (7-5) won for the third time in a row Thursday, walloping De Soto (0-7) for an 8-0 road win.
“We had a slow start but came back strong, scoring five goals in the first twenty minutes of the second half,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “The team continues to grow and trust one another, and it shows in our recent victories.”
Caitlyn Snider led Pacific with a hat trick.
“The captains, Holly Bibb, Caitlyn Snider and Bri Hildebrand, are true leaders, as they have built a culture of oneness and unity,” Kelm said.
Shelby Kelemen netted a brace.
Lexi Clark, Abby Hall and Zoey Arnold each added one goal.
“Emmaline Steel is the boss back in goal and directs the defense masterfully, gaining another shutout this week,” Kelm said.
The game marked back-to-back shutouts for Steel and her fourth of the season.
Pacific has a rematch next on the schedule Wednesday at Union in the annual Blue Cat Tournament, starting at 6:45 p.m. Union is both a Four Rivers Conference and Class 3 District 9 foe for the Lady Indians.