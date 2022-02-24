The Pacific basketball Lady Indians are staying hot at the right time of the season.
Pacific (9-15) won its third game in a row Monday, going on the road to declaw the Festus Lady Tigers (15-7), 54-37.
Pacific trailed after one quarter, 9-7, but ended the first half with a 24-21 advantage.
The Lady Indians extended their lead to 40-32 after three quarters and then finished the game out by outscoring Festus, 14-5, in the final period.
“(The) game was back and forth during the first half,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “Festus was able to score off our press. (In the) second half (we) took the press off and played good half-court defense and we were able to break their press, getting easy buckets on our end.”
Molly Prichard led the way with a double-double for Pacific, netting 17 points with 14 rebounds and six steals.
Abby Hall scored 14 points and grabbed six steals.
Lexi Clark added nine points and Shelby Kelemen scored eight.
Lily Knickman scored 13 points for Festus.
Other scorers included Kinsey Benack (nine points), Josie Allen (seven), Emily Holt (six) and Samantha Hellbrueck (two).
Pacific has one more game to play before the start of district tournaments this weekend. The Lady Indians wrap up the regular season Wednesday in a home game with Potosi. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.