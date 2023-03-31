The Lady Indians needed to come from behind to keep their soccer win streak alive Monday.
Pacific (4-0-1, 2-0) overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to win on the road at Sullivan (2-3-1, 0-1) in league play, 3-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 12:21 pm
The Lady Indians needed to come from behind to keep their soccer win streak alive Monday.
Pacific (4-0-1, 2-0) overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to win on the road at Sullivan (2-3-1, 0-1) in league play, 3-2.
“Our girls had the resiliency to come back one goal at a time,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Good soccer all around. It was a little nerve-racking at times, but it was a really fun game to watch.”
Freshman Taylor Snider netted the game-winning goal in the 68th minute, playing a rebound over oncoming Sullivan goalkeeper Maria Schatzl to score.
“She’s a freshman, but she’s just a stud player,” Smith said. “She needed that goal to get that confidence going in a varsity game and I told her it was going to happen. Little did I know it was going to happen in a big conference game like this and be the game-winning goal.”
Junior Abby Hall had her hand in all three goals for Pacific.
Hall put Pacific on the scoreboard in the first half with a penalty kick after the Lady Indians had fallen behind 2-0.
For the second goal, Hall pursued a high arcing ball from the corner past the far post that looked to be headed out of bounds. While pressured by Schatzl, Hall was able to pass the ball backward over her head to wide open teammate Lexi Clark, who struck the open look into the net for the equalizer.
“I think everyone predicted that ball was out of bounds,” Smith said. “In fact, I was ready to move on to the next play, but that showed tremendous heart and grit on her part to do whatever it takes to keep that ball in play, and that was obviously the game-changer there.”
Sullivan netted the first two scores of the game in the 19th and 28th minutes off the feet of Cambria Pohlman and Molly Lohden, respectively.
Emma Brune was credited with an assist for Lohden’s goal.
Pohlman’s score came off a long free kick from the football 25-yard line that sailed over the defense and tucked in under the crossbar.
Lohden’s score nine minutes later was on a live ball from the 21-yard line, but was a similar high-arcing shot that got over Pacific goalkeeper Elayna Dubbs and bounced into the net.
“Those are tough,” Smith said. “Roman Bürki gave up that same one for St. Louis City in the first game and look at how he’s responded after that. We’re proud of Dubbs for how she responded after that, didn’t put her head down and stuck in it, and then she had a clean sheet from there on out. We needed that.”
Schatzl recorded 13 saves for the Lady Eagles.
Pacific continues league play Wednesday at Union, starting at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.