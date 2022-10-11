Pacific’s softball Lady Indians finished the regular season with a winning record.
Pacific needed one win last week to secure that status and the Lady Indians (13-12) got that Thursday, winning at home in the regular season finale against Valley Park (11-11), 10-2.
“It was a good outing for the team,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said.
Trinity Brandhorst pitched the complete game in the circle for Pacific, striking out seven batters across seven innings. She allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk.
After Brandhorst surrendered one run in the first inning, the Lady Indian offense rallied for six runs in the second to take the lead.
That was more than enough, but Pacific went on to add two more runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Valley Park got its final run in the top of the fourth inning.
Pacific outhit the visiting Lady Hawks in the contest, 12-8.
Ellie Groom and Brandhorst each blasted home runs.
McKenna Lay led the club with three hits — a double and two singles. Lay also walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Brandhorst also singled and scored an additional run.
Groom finished with three runs batted in.
Briauna Swinford singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Brooklynn Kittrell, Molly Prichard, Hannah Duggan and Shelby Kelemen each singled.
Kelemen walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Duggan also walked and scored.
Jaylynn Miller walked and scored twice.
Mardi Fievet walked and scored.
Pacific is the No. 7 seed in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament and will play No. 2 Rockwood Summit Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The tournament takes place in Imperial and is hosted by Windsor.
“(Rockwood Summit is) a tough opponent but I really feel like if we play our game, we can compete with anyone,” Lewis said.