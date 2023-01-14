All three Lady Indians made it onto the podium Tuesday at the Four Rivers Conference Tournament.
As a team, Pacific didn’t have enough competitors to make it higher than fifth in the standings with 67 points.
However, the Lady Indians took home two individual conference titles as Zoe Fisher (125 pounds) and Dani Gullet (145) each won their divisions.
Marissa Johnson (190) placed third.
St. Clair took the team title with 253 points. Owensville was the runner-up at 158.5 points. Union and Sullivan tied for third at 152 points. St. James (60) rounded out the meet.
Fisher pinned all four of her opponents. She topped Union’s CJ Sullivan (0:26), St. Clair’s Kristian Steffey (1:17), St. James’ Heidi Endsley (0:22) and Owensville’s Carly Brown (0:56).
Gullet pinned both Union’s Ashley Wright (1:49) and St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker (2:47) and defeated Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl by medical forfeit.
Johnson won her first two matches, pinning Union’s Destiny Vlcek (1:38) and St. James’ Martiera Curtis (0:43). However, she ended on back-to-back losses to St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie (1:25) and Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (0:31).
Pacific will complete the week Friday at the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
