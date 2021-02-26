The Pacific basketball Lady Indians fell just short in their come-from-behind bid on the road Monday.
Festus (8-7) managed to hold off Pacific (4-19) for a 65-59 victory.
The host Lady Tigers held a slight 14-13 lead after one quarter, but grew their advantage to 30-19 at the half.
Festus remained in the lead, 45-35, at the end of the third period.
Senior Kiley Stahl powered Pacific with a double-double, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. She added six steals and two blocks.
Lexi Clark scored 10 points, adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.
Hannah Bruns posted nine points and eight rebounds.
Shelby Kelemen scored seven points with one rebound, one assist and one block.
Molly Prichard added six points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She made one assist and one block.
Alaina Greer recorded five points, four assists, two steals, one block and one rebound.
Campbell Short scored three points, grabbed two rebounds and made one assist.
Jaylynn Miller finished with two points.
Aaliyah Haddox and Camilla Winkelman both grabbed one rebound. Winkelman made one assist and Haddox one steal.
Pacific concludes the regular season Wednesday with a home game against Four Rivers Conference rival Owensville at 7 p.m.