The Pacific soccer Lady Indians defeated a future district opponent Thursday.
The Lady Indians (5-5) went on the road to defeat Rolla (4-6), 5-1.
“After a tough loss last week in the Windsor tourney, the team bounced back in a big way defeating district rival Rolla,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “They played as a unit of one, and it showed on the pitch.”
Shelby Kelemen scored a brace to pace the Pacific offense.
Lexi Clark, Caitlyn Snider and Kamryn Bukowsky each added a goal.
“These types of wins give the players great confidence in their ability to play, and it is a beautiful thing to watch when they all come together and play the way I know they can,” Kelm said.
Pacific next plays Monday at home against St. James in a Four Rivers Conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.