The Lady Indians would not be denied a third chance to play Union this season.
Pacific (11-9-1) was victorious at Rolla Tuesday in the Class 3 District 9 semifinals, shutting out the host team (11-12), 3-0.
The win advanced Pacific to Thursday’s district championship game against Four Rivers Conference rival Union. That story is covered elsewhere in this section.
The Lady Indians pitched a shutout behind 27 saves from goalkeeper Emmaline Steel.
“She is in a class above everyone else when it comes to protecting her house,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “How she made some of those saves last night ... she is out-of-this-world amazing.”
The Lady Indians struck for one goal in the first half and two in the second.
Lexi Clark, Shelby Kelemen and Caitlyn Snider each scored once.
“The first half, we struggled once again with finishing, and we were not playing to our capability,” Kelm said. “The second half, we turned it around. I will say, this Rolla team was a force. From the last time we played them, they improved greatly, and they have a bright future.”
Pacific previously defeated Rolla, 5-1, in April.