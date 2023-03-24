Pacific’s unbeaten run to open the season continued into league play Monday.
The Lady Indians (3-0-1), fresh off a tournament championship win at the Rolla Blue Fish Girls Soccer Tournament over the weekend, opened Four Rivers Conference play Monday with an 8-0 rout of Owensville (1-1).
Pacific wore blue headbands in the game in honor of police officer Sgt. Mason Griffith, who was shot and killed in Hermann last week.
Owensville goalkeeper Hannah Nelson recorded 11 saves.
Other statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Pacific continues league play Thursday, hosting St. Clair at 5 p.m.