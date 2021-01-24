The Pacific basketball Lady Indians added one more notch to their win total Thursday.
Pacific (4-10) won at home against Bayless (5-4), 65-22. The Lady Indians lost Tuesday at Fox (5-8), 52-26.
Pacific doubled up Bayless in the first quarter, 20-10, and held a 37-12 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Indians then held Bayless to just one point in the third quarter, finishing with a 54-13 advantage.
Shelby Kelemen led Pacific with 14 points.
Lexi Clark (11 points) and Kiley Stahl (10) also hit double figures.
Others scores came from Campbell Short (seven points), Molly Prichard (six), Aaliyah Haddox (four), Camilla Winkelman (four), Hannah Bruns (three), Abigail Lilley (three) and Jaylynn Miller (three).
“It was a great team win for us,” Pacific Assistant Coach Jason Yoakum said. “We had three kids in double figures and that balanced scoring really helped us. We have worked on our transition game in practice all year and it showed tonight. We pushed the ball up the floor and created scoring chances from that.”
Prichard led in rebounds with eight.
Clark, Haddox and Lilley each recorded six rebounds. Bruns and Stahl ended with five rebounds apiece. Kelemen and Short each rebounded three, Miller two and Winkelman one.
Clark posted seven assists.
Miller was credited with five assists. Kelemen and Short recorded four assists apiece.
Clark grabbed six steals. Stahl stole three. Bruns, Kelemen and Short each made two steals. Haddox and Prichard both stole one.
Lilley recorded three blocks. Short blocked two. Miller and Prichard both blocked one.
Fox
The Lady Warriors ended the first quarter with a 15-7 lead and remained ahead, 29-12, at halftime.
Pacific had its best period in the third quarter with 10 points, though Fox still led, 42-22 going into the fourth.
Kelemen and Prichard recorded nine points apiece to top Pacific’s scoring.
Short notched five points. Bruns scored three.
Prichard and Stahl tied for the rebounding lead with 10 apiece.
Kelemen posted three rebounds. Bruns, Clark, Alaina Greer, Lilley and Short made one rebound apiece.
Clark, Greer and Prichard were each credited with an assist.
Prichard grabbed three steals. Clark stole two. Greer and Stahl both had one steal.
Minea Dervisevic led Fox with 17 points.
Also scoring were Aubrey Andrews (11 points), Veronica Reisner (nine), Angelina Friedman (five), Sarah Adamec (four), Rachel Krieger (four) and Amelia Chapman (two).
Pacific hosted Bayless Tuesday. The Lady Indians are at the Washington Tournament this week, opening in the first round Monday against Francis Howell Central at 8:30 p.m.