The Pacific basketball Lady Indians earned the right to play for a trophy.
Pacific (1-3) gained its first win of the season Wednesday against Crystal City (0-2) in the consolation semifinals of the Herculaneum Tournament, 40-25.
However, the consolation final Friday against Valle Catholic was canceled.
The Lady Indians doubled up Crystal City each of the first two periods, 8-4, to take a 16-8 lead into halftime. The score stood at 29-13 after three quarters.
Kiley Stahl topped Pacific’s scoresheet with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Shelby Kelemen also achieved double figures with 11 points.
Jaylynn Miller (five points), Hannah Bruns (three), Molly Prichard (two), Alaina Greer (two) and Camilla Winkelman (two) also scored for Pacific.
Bruns and Kelemen recorded six rebounds apiece. Greer and Abigail Lilley each finished with four rebounds. Payton Bennett, Miller, Prichard and Winkelman recorded two rebounds apiece.
Miller led in assists with four. Kelemen made two assists. Bruns and Stahl each had one assist.
Kelemen grabbed six steals. Greer stole four, Prichard three, Bruns two, Lilley two and Stahl one.
Greer and Kelemen both blocked a shot.
Pacific played Monday at Union and is next in action Thursday at home against New Haven at 7 p.m.