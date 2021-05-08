East Central College softball appears in prime form to wrap up the regular season.
The Lady Falcons (22-13) won twice at home Monday, sweeping St. Louis Community College (20-16), 5-2 and 3-1, in the regular season finale.
East Central hosts the Region 16 Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) was the winning pitcher in both games Monday, improving to 14-4 on the season.
Kristyn England (Cuba) was 1-3 at the plate in the first game with a two-run home run.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word) went 1-3 with a run batted in.
In the second game, England and Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) both went 2-3, and Damazyn drove in a run.