The Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles took sole possession of the Four Rivers Conference lead Monday.

Sullivan (18-1, 3-0) won at Pacific (10-11, 0-4), 63-29, remaining unbeaten in league play.

The other remaining unbeaten in the conference after the weekend, St. James (15-4), fell to 3-1 in the conference Monday by virtue of a 55-32 home loss against St. Clair.

Sullivan held a 42-15 halftime lead and a 60-21 advantage after three quarters.

Statistics from the game were not available as of print deadline.

The Lady Indians host Hermann Thursday in another league matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.