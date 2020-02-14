The Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles took sole possession of the Four Rivers Conference lead Monday.
Sullivan (18-1, 3-0) won at Pacific (10-11, 0-4), 63-29, remaining unbeaten in league play.
The other remaining unbeaten in the conference after the weekend, St. James (15-4), fell to 3-1 in the conference Monday by virtue of a 55-32 home loss against St. Clair.
Sullivan held a 42-15 halftime lead and a 60-21 advantage after three quarters.
Statistics from the game were not available as of print deadline.
The Lady Indians host Hermann Thursday in another league matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.