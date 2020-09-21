Riding a one-hit shutout from Jaedin Blankenship, the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles closed out a shutout win in five innings.
Sullivan (8-2, 3-0) scored in each inning on the way to a 10-0 home win against St. Clair (3-7, 1-3) in Four Rivers Conference play.
Sullivan scored twice in the first inning, twice in the second, once in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Current Smith singled for St. Clair’s only hit.
Jess Bess reached on a walk.
Madelyn Ruszala pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits.
She recorded two strikeouts.
Kayla Ulrich led Sullivan with a triple and a double, scoring two runs and driving in one.
Riley Branson singled twice and scored twice.
Madyson Stahl, Hanna Johanning, Blankenship, Alexis Johnson, Hayli Venable and Grace Halmick all singled.
Stahl and Branson each scored twice. Johanning, Venable, Halmick and Hannah Campbell all crossed the plate once.
Halmick drove in two runs. Venable, Sophia Weirich and Johanning batted in one run each.
Blankenship was hit by a pitch.
Johanning stole four bases. Branson, Halmick and Stahl each stole once.
St. Clair continues league play Tuesday, hosting Owensville at 4:30 p.m.