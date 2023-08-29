Can the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles fly over the Four Rivers Conference once again?
Ashley Crump’s team went 20-13 last season, falling to Blair Oaks in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals. That snapped a 14-year district title streak for the Lady Eagles.
Sullivan continued its seven-year streak of Four Rivers Conference titles, going 6-0 in league games. The Lady Eagles have won their last 40 league games in a row and have not dropped a FRC game since Sept. 22, 2016.
“Overall, we hope to be scrappy and full of grit,” Crump said. “This team is going to have to work really hard against a schedule that has only gotten tougher this year. We may take some beatings in tournaments but if we can learn how to fight and compete for a full seven innings, it should pay off come district time.”
The Lady Eagles return six players from last year’s team.
Juniors Evvie Blankenship and Dorie Richardson will be the starting battery in most games. Blankenship went 14-10 with a 2.47 ERA last season. She struck out 156 batters in 144.1 innings.
Richardson hit .325 with eight doubles, one triple and three home runs.
Seniors Hayli Venable and Morgan Braun are expected to play the corner infield positions. Venable played second base last season while Braun played in various roles.
Venable was a .268 batter with six doubles, one triple and one home run. Braun hit .309 with eight doubles and two home runs. She led the team with 13 stolen bases.
Junior Molly Lohden, who pitched and played third base, moves to the outfield. She hit .254 with five doubles last fall.
Crump said Lohden, who was 1-1 with a 4.77 ERA, also will pitch this season.
Junior Ava Declue also will play in the outfield. She saw most of her varsity time last year as a pitcher, going 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA.
Sullivan’s most significant graduation loss was four-year starter Kayla Ulrich at shortstop. Ulrich, now at Missouri State, was a .602 batter with 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs.
Freshman Rae Corwin leads the charge to start at shortstop this year.
“She is an athlete who is willing to learn, work hard, and someone we trust will give their all play after play,” Crump said.
Two more freshmen, Kynlee Peterson and Mia Pridemore, also are expected to make an immediate impact.
Jason Harbour, Heidi Blankenship and Hannah Cox will serve as assistant coaches this season.
Crump sees Union, which was the Four Rivers Conference runner-up last season, as a team to beat in the area.
