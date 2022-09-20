For four innings, the Sullivan Lady Eagles and Union Lady ’Cats slugged it out to a draw on the softball diamond.
However, Sullivan added two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to continue its Four Rivers Conference winning streak Thursday, 8-2.
“I always know Union will put up a great game,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Their pitcher (Fallyn Blankenship) did a great job keeping us off-balance and we did not have many hard hits. We were able to take advantage of a few defensive miscues and walks in order to put some runs on the board. I can definitely see that team being a powerhouse in the near future.”
Union Head Coach Traci Dewert felt two of her team’s three errors were extremely costly.
“I thought it was by far one of our best outings,” Dewert said. “We just cannot make errors. We had two crucial ones in the game that cost us.”
Sullivan improved to 7-4 overall, 4-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
The win was Sullivan’s 38th in a row in the Four Rivers Conference. It was the sixth time in a row Sullivan beat Union. Union was the last team to beat Sullivan in FRC action, winning 5-0 Sept. 27, 2016.
In Thursday’s game, both teams scored twice in the second inning. That’s how it stood until the fifth, when Sullivan grabbed the lead with two runs. The Lady Eagles added three insurance runs in the sixth.
Each team managed five hits for the game.
Sullivan’s Evvie Blankenship was the winning pitcher, going the distance while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. She struck out nine.
Fallyn Blankenship pitched for Union, allowing eight runs (four earned) on five hits and six walks. She fanned two.
“Fallyn pitched a good game for us,” Dewert said.
Alexis Funkhouser had two of the Sullivan hits, including a home run in the sixth. She scored twice and drove in three.
Kayla Ulrich doubled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in two.
Hayli Venable also doubled while Grace Halmick singled.
Lexi Lause singled twice to pace Union’s offense. She also drove in two.
Ali Thwing, Emma Wallis and Emma Roberts singled. Roberts drew a walk.
Camren Monkman stole a base.
Wallis and Roberts scored the Union runs.
“We hit the ball hard, it just went right at Sullivan,” Dewert said. “I was proud of the girls for coming out with such intensity and giving great effort. We just have to fix the errors. They are what are killing us. So, we just keep working hard and continue to get better with each day. We are definitely moving in the right direction.”
After visiting Hillsboro Friday, Union next plays Thursday, hosting Pacific in FRC action.
Sullivan plays this weekend in the Jefferson City Lady Jays Classic and hosts Francis Howell Monday.