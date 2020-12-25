The Sullivan Lady Eagles did what two other Four Rivers Conference teams could not.
That was getting the better of the Washington basketball Lady Jays (3-5). Sullivan (2-6) won at home Monday, 36-32.
Washington is 2-3 against Four Rivers Conference teams on the season, having gained a pair of wins against Pacific and Hermann.
Sullivan took the early advantage Monday, leading 13-9 after one quarter. The score stood at 27-19 at halftime.
Washington chipped back in the third quarter, trimming the Sullivan lead to four points, 32-28, going into the final period.
Washington twice cut the lead to one basket in the second half.
“We had a chance to tie with three shots at the basket, the last rolling off the rim. Sullivan gained possession and converted two free throws to seal the victory,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Our kids played really hard. They refused to give in. Our kids played great on the defensive end of the floor.”
The Lady Jays had a solid defensive second half, holding Sullivan to just five points in the third quarter and four in the fourth.
However, Sullivan held Washington to single digits in both periods as well to preserve its lead.
Ingrid Figas and Gabby Lindemann each led Washington with eight points.
Grace Landwehr was next with seven points, followed by Allie Huddleston (four), Elizabeth Reed (three) and Olivia Reed (two).
Lindemann posted a whopping 16 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Others with rebounds included Taylor Brown (three), Figas (two), Huddleston (two), Landwehr (two), Abi Waters (two), Sara Heggemann (one), Joie Heien (one) and Elizabeth Reed (one).
Figas, Lindemann and Elizabeth Reed each made two assists. Brown, Landwehr, Olivia Reed and Avery Street all contributed one assist.
Olivia Reed led in steals with four. Landwehr and Lindemann both stole three. Heien and Huddleston had one steal apiece.
Olivia Reed and Brown both made one block.
Washington concluded 2020 in a home game against Ft. Zumwalt South Tuesday, after The Missourian’s deadline. The Lady Jays are next scheduled to play at the Lutheran South Tournament, starting Jan. 2.