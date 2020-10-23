While there are few constants in the sports world, the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles have proven to be one of them.
Sullivan (18-9) captured its 13th consecutive Class 3 district title Friday, beating Salem, 12-0, in the District 3 championship game in Sullivan.
“I definitely am proud of our offensive power throughout the district tournament,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “I feel like everyone up and down our lineup made a contribution somehow. We saw some great plays on defense and I’m hoping this momentum carries through to Wednesday’s quarterfinal game.”
With the win, the Lady Eagles hit the road Wednesday to take on Logan-Rogersville (27-6) in a Class 3 quarterfinal. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The winner advances to the semifinals Saturday at 2 p.m.
“Logan-Rogersville is a very well-coached team with a solid lineup,” Crump said. “I feel we have played many teams similar to them throughout the season due to our strength of schedule. As always, anything can happen in the postseason; it’s whoever shows up and plays better that day.”
In Friday’s district championship game, Hanna Johanning pitched a five-inning no hitter. She allowed five walks while striking out nine batters.
Sullivan set the tone offensively with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Eagles added three in the second, two in the third and a final run in the bottom of the fourth.
Johanning helped her own cause with two hits, including a home run.
Madyson Stahl had three hits.
Alyssa Sharp also homered while Kayla Ulrich doubled.
Sharp and Riley Branson each had two hits. Jaedin Blankenship added a single.
Ulrich and Stahl both walked. Johanning and Stahl stole bases.
Stahl scored three times. Johanning and Grace Halmick each scored twice.
Ulrich, Blankenship, Alexis Funkhouser, Sharp and Morgan Braun scored once.
Johanning and Sharp both drove in four runs. Blankenship had two RBIs. Stahl and Sophia Weirich each drove home one run.
Reggie Parks walked twice to lead Salem’s offense. Tatum Hatridge, Grace Kunkel and Bella Jadwin each walked once.
Micah Bobbitt pitched for Salem. She allowed 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits and two walks. She struck out one.