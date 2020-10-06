Sullivan softball continues to hold the Four Rivers Conference championship on lockdown.
The Lady Eagles (13-5, 6-0) completed a sweep of league play Tuesday behind a combined one-hit shutout of Pacific (5-8, 4-2).
The league was a team short this year due to Hermann stopping play after Sept. 3.
Sullivan has won four consecutive league titles and has not lost a league game since going 5-2 in the conference in 2016.
“We are excited to win the conference championship this season,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “This group has definitely worked all season long. I was happy with all parts of our lineup last night making a difference. Whether it was a sac fly or bunting someone over, everyone was a difference maker.”
Hanna Johanning and Jaedin Blankenship split the pitching duties in the clinching victory at Pacific.
“Our biggest trouble right now is that we can’t get our bats going,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “It is hard to win games when the offense is nonproductive. We knew Sullivan would bring some good offense to the game, and they did, but we did not respond.”
Johanning threw three innings and allowed one hit, a single by Pacific leadoff hitter Trinity Brandhorst.
Johanning issued two walks and struck out six.
In two innings, Blankenship struck out two and walked one.
Molly Prichard, Briauna Swinford and Brooklynn Kittrell drew the three walks for the Lady Indians.
In the circle for Pacific, Taylor Hanger threw five innings and was charged with 11 earned runs on 12 hits and three walks. She recorded two strikeouts.
Kayla Ulrich posted three hits to lead the Sullivan offense. She tripled, doubled, singled, scored three runs and earned three RBIs.
Madison Stahl tripled and singled, walked, stole a base, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Johanning doubled and singled with three RBIs and one run scored.
Sophia Weirich singled twice and drove in two runs.
Alexis Johnson, Alexis Funkhouser and Riley Branson each singled.
Alyssa Sharp and Johnson each walked. Funkhouser was hit by a pitch.
Johnson and Funkhouser scored two runs apiece. Branson and Grace Halmick both scored once.
Pacific played at Windsor Thursday and next hosts Washington this coming Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.