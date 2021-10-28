It’s familiar territory for the Lady Eagles.
Sullivan (26-9) is back in the softball state tournament for the fourth year in a row and the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Last year, Sullivan finally broke through to win its first state softball championship after four times previously finishing as the runner-up.
Standing in the way of a repeat performance will be Blair Oaks (30-4), Perryville (16-13) and Chillicothe (29-4).
Blair Oaks will be the first opponent for the Lady Eagles Friday at 2 p.m. at Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex. Chillicothe and Perryville match up on another field in the complex at the same time.
The third-place game takes place at 7:30 p.m. The championship takes place Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Lady Eagles continued their run of dominance in the Four Rivers Conference this season, sweeping the rest of the conference.
Sullivan then continued its more-than-decadelong streak of district titles by mowing down St. Clair, 15-0, Ursuline Academy, 17-7, and Owensville, 10-3.
In the state quarterfinals, the Lady Eagles shut out Logan-Rogersville, 7-0.
Blair Oaks
The Lady Falcons, the winningest team left standing in Class 3, have reached this point with postseason wins over Eldon, 13-0, Southern Boone, 14-1, Fatima, 11-3, and Fulton, 6-1.
Blair Oaks has a stingy defense, allowing just 1.1 runs per game on the season. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons post an average of 7.8 runs per game.
Perryville
The Lady Pirates took comfortable district wins over Bayless, 11-0, and St. Pius X, 11-1, before surviving a 15-inning marathon with Doniphan, 7-6, in the district title game.
Perryville then topped St. Charles West, 10-4, in the state quarterfinals.
The Lady Pirates average 7.1 runs per game, allowing an average of 6.3.
Chillicothe
The Lady Hornets’ postseason path took the team to wins against Maryville, 11-0, Savannah, 1-0, Kirksville, 2-1, and Holden, 11-0.
Chillicothe has outscored opponents this season by an average of 10-2.