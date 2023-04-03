Scoring over three times the number of points of the runner-up, Helias won the girls division of the St. Francis Borgia Track Invitational Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders scored 238 points with runner-up Sullivan ending with 78 points.
Next were St. Clair (71), New Haven (66), Borgia (65) and Wright City (49).
“Overall it was a good meet for us,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “It was our first meet of the season, and for many their first high school meet, so I was pleased with our effort.”
Event results
• 100-meter dash — Mikah Edwards of Helias was the champion in 12.84. Isabelle Struemph of Helias was second with Eva Heady of Sullivan snagging third.
• 200-meter dash — Struemph won with a time of 27.13. Kenadi Harrison of Helias grabbed second with St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler third.
• 400-meter dash — Danielle Buker of Helias snagged the win in 1:09.02. Erin Broker of Helias was second with St. Clair’s Vada Moore ending third.
• 800-meter run — Borgia’s Brennan Pfeiffer won with a time of 2:45.52. Iris Morrisey of Helias took second with Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry ending third.
• 1,600-meter run — Lauren Verslues of Helias was the only runner to break the six-minute mark, winning in 5:51.58. Lauren Mathews of Helias was second with Borgia’s Lexie Meyer third.
• 3,200-meter run — It was a Borgia sweep with Meyer winning in 15:01.99. Madelyn Christiansen was second and Eleanor Schweich placed third.
• 100-meter hurdles — Helias’ Tori Schmidt was the victor in 18.83. Daveah McClain of Sullivan took second and St. Clair’s Schatzler ended third.
• 300-meter hurdles — Elizabeth Riggs of Wright City won with a time of 50.53. St. Clair’s Schatzler was second with Jayli Howell of Helias grabbing third.
• 400-meter relay — Wright City’s foursome won in 54.70. The Helias B team was second with Borgia taking third.
• 800-meter relay — Wright City ran to the win in 1:55.90. The Helias B squad was second while New Haven took third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias posted a time of 4:14.82 to win the final track event. Wright City was second with the Helias B team taking third.
• 3,200-meter relay — In the first track event of the day, Helias won in 11:01.21. Borgia and St. Clair were next.
• Shot put — New Haven snagged the top two spots with Aubri Meyer winning at 10.57 meters. Mekela Waters was second. Those two were the only ones to surpass 10 meters. Helias’ Schmidt was third.
• Discus — New Haven won another throwing event with Katherine Holtmeyer getting the longest throw at 29.84 meters. Waters again took second, placing her best throw 0.35 of a meter behind. Helias’ Mary Lorang was third.
• High jump — Sullivan’s Abby Peterson cleared 1.45 meters to win. Helias’ Holly Hentges was second with St. Clair’s Schatzler securing third.
• Long jump — St. Clair’s Moore won a jump-off against Helias’ Schyler Phillips to win. Both landed at 4.91 meters in regulation. Sullivan’s Eva Heady was third.
• Triple jump — Tauny Gore of Helias was the winner at 10.58 meters. Sullivan’s Peterson was second and St. Clair’s Moore ended third.
• Pole vault — Phillips of Helias cleared 2.88 meters to win. Sullivan’s Mayberry was second with Daelyn Crisostomo of Helias taking third.
• Javelin — Helias’ Lorang won with a top throw of 35.58 meters. New Haven’s Meyer was second while Sullivan’s Alexis Funkhouser placed third.
“We certainly have a ways to go in the running and jumping events, but showed some promise in the horizontal jumps and sprints,” Tucker said. “Our real strength is our girl throwers who I feel had a very good first meet, many tied last year’s PRs and we look for them to continue to improve.”
