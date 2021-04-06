Less than six points separated first and second place Thursday at Union’s six-team girls track meet.
Capital City emerged with the top spot in the team standings with a total of 158.33 points. Rolla was second with 153.
Union placed third with 113 points, followed by Sullivan (64), New Haven (52.33) and St. Clair (41).
The top three finishers in each event were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Rolla’s Olivia Olusanya (13.17), Rolla’s Lydia Meusch (13.89) and Sullivan’s Abigail Peterson (14.14);
• 200-meter dash — Capital City’s Kalie Strayhorn (27.3), Rolla’s Emma Hobbs (27.73) and Union’s Sophie Eagan (29.12);
• 400-meter dash — Union’s Kirsten Bockhorst (1:04.08), Capital City’s Anastasia Koopman (1:05.25) and Rolla’s Kate Campbell (1:06.22);
“Kirsten Bockhorst had a great first track meet of the year — she won the 400 and improved her PR by over a second and improved on her best long jump,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners siad. “We are really looking forward to seeing how she can improve through the season.
• 800-meter run — Capital City’s Gwndolyn Defeo (2:50.69), Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry (2:56.42) and St. Clair’s Melodi Miller (2:57.83);
• 1,600-meter run — Union’s Anna Brakefield (5:41.48), New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (5:44.87) and Union’s Jessi Clark (6:22.88);
“Anna Brakefield had a great debut home track meet as well. She ran a great 800 split time and a great 1600 time to start the year,” Meiners said.”
• 3,200-meter run — McIntyre (12:26.8), Capital City’s Sarah Kirby (13:43.64) and Capital City’s Elizabeth Dunn (14:41.48);
• 100-meter high hurdles — Capital City’s Kiara Strayhorn (14.74), Union’s Emma Rinne (17.93) and Sullivan’s Marina Smith (19.73);
• 300-meter low hurdles — Kiara Strayhorn (48.24), Union’s Ella Coppinger (49.46) and Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert (58.14);
• 400-meter relay — Rolla (52.5), Capital City (56.04) and New Haven (56.68);
• 800-meter relay — Rolla A (1:51.57), Rolla B (2:01.33) and Capital City (2:02.37);
• 1,600-meter relay — Rolla (4:32.26), Union (4:42.7) and St. Clair (4:44.42);
• 3,200-meter relay — Union (10:57.27), Capital City (11:16.5) and Rolla (11:17.22);
• Shot put — Capital City’s Shayla Stewart (36-11.5), Union’s Jaiden Powell (35-5.75) and Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges (32-8.5);
• Discus — Powell (115-6), Stewart (114-2) and Hodges (90-11);
“Jaiden Powell had a great meet, coming only two feet away from her PR (and her own school record in discus) and winning the event,” Meiners said.
• High jump — Kiara Strayhorn (4-11.75), Rolla’s Emily Swizdor (4-7.75), New Haven’s Alaina Scott (4-6) and Capital City’s Nayeli Hoilett (4-6);
• Long jump — Kiara Strayhorn (17-6.75), Rolla’s Olivia Olusanya (14-11.5) and Union’s Bockhorst (14-10.75);
• Triple jump — Rolla’s Meusch (32-2.75), Capital City’s Anastasia Koopman (30-6.5) and Swizdor (30-3.75);
• Pole vault — Rolla’s Abby Hobbs (11-3), Union’s Natalie Miner (9-7.75) and Emma Hobbs (9-3); and
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani (113-1), Capital City’s Kennedy Schanuth (107-9) and Rolla’s Reagan Reedy (90-10).
“Kaylee broke the previous school record of 107-7 held by Emily Barkhurst,” St. Clair Head Coach Mark Houser said. “ Kaylee threw 34.7 meters (113-10). We are proud of what she has accomplished especially this early in the season. We hope that she keeps breaking her own record for a while.”