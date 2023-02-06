Union’s wrestling Lady ’Cats completed the regular season Wednesday night, defeating Capital City at home, 24-6.
Up next for the Lady ’Cats is the Class 1 District 1 Tournament in St. Clair Feb. 10-11.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 11:27 am
The Wednesday meet didn’t take long as there was only one contested match. CJ Sullivan gave Union the win at 125 pounds, pinning Capital City’s Maci Albright.
Forfeit winners were Union’s Josey Alfermann (110), Brianna Keiser (115) and Destiny Vlcek (190).
Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa (140) was unopposed at her weight class.
