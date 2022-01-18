For over a half, the second-seeded Union basketball Lady ’Cats had to sweat in their Union Tournament first-round game against Ft. Zumwalt North.
However, Union finally was able to pull away to pick up a 39-25 win over the Lady Panthers.
“It’s 11 games into the season and there’s time where our youth definitely shows,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “Sometimes, you don’t know which ones are going to be there on certain nights. Offensively, we struggled. Luckily, we were able to turn them over and get some stops. It wasn’t pretty.”
Both teams feature players younger players.
“I told the girls that we’re young, but Union is young, too,” Ft. Zumwalt North Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “I thought we were pretty evenly matched teams, but the difference is how hard you play. We talked about it. They got extra possessions which led to a couple of threes. Union plays so hard and Pat does such a good job with them. I think that was the difference in the game.”
Union (8-3) played No. 3 Blair Oaks Thursday in the semifinals.
Ft. Zumwalt North (4-9) moved to Thursday’s consolation semifinal against Sullivan.
The game had another twist. Weiskopf previously coached Union, leaving after the 2018-19 season to be closer to his home after getting married.
“It’s good to come back home,” Weiskopf said.
Union led after one quarter, 8-3. At the half, the Lady ’Cats held a 17-11 advantage. Union was up after three quarters, 26-13.
“I think that because we didn’t hit some shots early, some girls got tensed up a little bit,” Rapert said. “They got a little shy. We’ve got to get so much off of our defense. We missed some easy chip shots.
“When you don’t score a lot of points and turn the ball over 16 times, it feels like it’s 30. We did some stuff we really haven’t done all year. They took it from us more than a couple of times,” he said.
Weiskopf said his team concentrates on defense.
“We’ve been fighting the scoring lulls all year,” Weiskopf said. “We’ll guard you. We’re only giving up 33-35 points on the average. When you hold teams in the 30s, we have to score. We’re not quite there yet.”
Sophia Helling was Union’s scoring leader. She ended with 14 points, hitting a three-point shot. She went 7-7 from the free-throw stripe, including three after being fouled on an outside shot in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Brake ended 13 points. She hit a three-point basket and went 6-9 from the free-throw line.
Ava Sykes and Lucy Koenigsfeld each knocked down three-point shots for their scoring.
Holly Pipes scored three points in the fourth quarter, going 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Fallyn Blankenship added two points and Abeni Hall scored one.
Union went 17-22 from the free-throw line.
“I thought we boxed out pretty well overall,” Rapert said. “It just wasn’t a pretty game. At some point, we’ve got to start doing the little things better.”
Rihanna Blanchard led Ft. Zumwalt North with eight points, all scored in the first half. She was hurt in the second half, but was able to return late in the game.
Allyson Stotler netted five points.
Shaelin Young scored three points, all at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Ava Hollandsworth netted three points on a basket in the second quarter.
Anna Kolkmeier and Rumor Janes both ended with two points.
Allie Grimes added one point.
Ft. Zumwalt North hit four three-point baskets and went 7-17 from the free-throw line.
Weiskopf thinks his team is close to breaking out.
“We’ve gotten it close,” Weiskopf said. “Our balloon is ready to burst. We just haven’t been able to pop it yet.”