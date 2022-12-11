Wrestling Wednesday in De Soto, the Union girls wrestling Wildcats split at the tri-meet.
Union defeated De Soto, 36-0, and lost to St. Charles, 30-30, on criteria (St. Charles won 4-3 on forfeits).
In the win over De Soto, there were two contested matches. Union’s Brianna Keiser (120) pinned Samantha O’Hara in 0:21. Ella Woodside-Purschke (140) needed 0:42 to pin De Soto’s Paytan Rulo.
Union won the other four matches by forfeit with Lillie Zimmermann (115), Ashley Wright (155), Gianna Schreck (170) and Destiny Vlcek (190) having their hands raised.
In the St. Charles match, Union captured two of the three contested bouts.
Zimmermann (115) pinned St. Charles’ Liliana Vargas in 1:33. Schreck (190) finished Maddie Palmer in 0:48.
St. Charles’ Hayley Newton (140) pinned Union’s Woodside-Purschke in 2:39.
Union won three unopposed matches with Keiser (120), Gracie Straatmann (145) and Wright (155) taking points that way.
St. Charles had four walkover winners, Cecile Puati (100), Muryn Wallace (130), Makenna South (135) and Kara Schemkes (235) and that proved to be the difference.
