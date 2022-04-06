The Union track Lady ’Cats scratched their way past four conference opponents Thursday.
Union scored 102 points to lead the team scores in a five-team meet at Stierberger Stadium.
Pacific was the runner-up with 83 points, followed closely by New Haven with 79.5 points.
St. Clair (69.5) and Sullivan (15) rounded out the field.
Results for individual girls events were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Sophie Eagan won in 13.7. Teammates Camren Monkman and Kirsten Bockhorst finished second and third, respectively.
• 200-meter dash — Union’s Natalie Miner finished first in 29.46. St. Clair’s Vada Moore placed second and Pacific’s Layla Banner third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel won in 1:07.33. St. Clair’s Ava Brand finished second and New Haven’s Elizabeth Luecke third.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Kelsey Brake turned in the top time of 2:44.62. St. Clair’s Brooklyn Cannon took second and Union’s Abigail Spurgeon third.
• 1,600-meter run — Union’s Brake aced the race in 5:53.93. St. Clair’s Cannon took second and Union’s Spurgeon third.
• 3,200-meter run — St. Clair’s Cannon placed first in 13:11.71.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Lexi Lay won in 15.97. Union’s Monkman took second and Sullivan’s Ashley Volkert third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Pacific’s Lay took first again in 52.19. St. Clair’s Cylee Schatzler was second and St. Clair’s Allyson Fox third.
• 400-meter relay — Union’s team of Monkman, Mikaylyn Sawicki, Alyssa Bush and Eagan won in 57.9. Pacific took second and New Haven third.
• 800-meter relay — New Haven’s Gracie Steele, Abbigail Meyer, Avery Strubberg and Isabella Graner placed first in 2:07.4. New Haven had a second team place second and Union finished third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union’s Miner, Brake, Sawicki and Bockhorst ran unopposed with a time of 4:46.95.
• 3,200-meter relay — St. Clair’s Cannon, Leah Keltz, Melodi Miller and Hanna Spoon were the only entry, winning in 12:25.
• Shot put — Union’s Jessica Stallmann made the top throw of 9.6 meters. New Haven’s Mekela Waters and Aubri Meyer placed second and third, respectively.
• Discus — New Haven swept the top three in the event, led by Katherine Holtmeyer’s winning throw of 24.96 meters. Lexi Feldmann placed second and Waters third.
• High jump — Pacific’s Liberty Blackburn won with a mark of 1.4 meters. Her teammates, Lillian Prokawski and Annie Tomlinson, placed second and third, respectively.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Lay leaped 4.81 meters to win the event. Union’s Bockhorst finished second and Pacific’s Tomlinson third.
• Triple jump — New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter traveled 9.51 meters for the winning mark. St. Clair’s Moore placed second and New Haven’s Steele third.
• Pole vault — Union’s Miner cleared 3.05 meters to win the event. Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry placed second and New Haven’s Ava Oelrichs took third.
• Javelin — St. Clair’s Kaylee Rampani threw 32.58 meters to take first place. Pacific’s Aubrey Harris threw to second place and New Haven’s Aubri Meyer took third.