The first step toward defending the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball crown did not go astray for the Lady ’Cats Monday.
Union (5-1, 1-0) opened FRC play at Pacific (1-5, 0-1) with a 54-15 victory.
“I told them before the game it would be nice to get a win before conference break,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We didn’t have three girls tonight that would all be contributors on the varsity, so to do that without them was (big).”
Union used a full-court press to limit Pacific’s opportunities on the offensive end of the floor.
The Lady ’Cats held a 14-2 lead after one quarter and a 28-7 halftime advantage.
“We played last week at the Herculaneum Tournament and the fire and intensity that we had on the floor (then), I didn’t see tonight,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “It’s just trying to get them to have consistency every game.”
Union held Pacific to just six points in the third quarter, ending the penultimate period with the score at 46-13.
Kelsey Brake led all scorers on the night with 18 points.
Sophia Helling added 14 points.
Fallyn Blankenship and Ava eagan both netted six points.
Jewell Anderson and Abbey Hall each chipped in three points.
Isabelle Gilbert and Holly Pipes rounded things out with two points.
“We shot the ball a little better tonight in the offense,” Rapert said. “We did not shoot it well from the line. That’s been a struggle for us all year, but our effort was good.”
Rhyan Murphy’s four points led Pacific.
Shelby Kelemen added a three-point basket.
Aaliyah Haddox, Lexi Clark, Molly Prichard and Campbell Short each notched two points.
“I always have my leaders on the court and they didn’t give up no matter what, no matter how many we were losing by,” Missey said. “That’s one thing I always see with this team. They never give up, even though we can’t seem to put the ball in the basket.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday as Union plays at Columbia Hickman at 7 p.m. Pacific continues league play at New Haven at 7:30 p.m.