The Lady ’Cats wasted no time on senior night Friday.
Union soccer senior Maddie Helling punched in the game’s first goal in the second minute, helping propel the Lady ’Cats (18-2) to a 3-1 home win over Washington (10-11).
Not even taking senior Emily Gaebe and her 37 goals this season out of the lineup stymied Union.
“We’ve got a lot of dynamic players on the team,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Emily’s definitely on the top of that list, but Mya Minor is a great player, and she was up there. Addison Williford has been doing great things for us on the offensive end, and then Maddie Helling steps up and really leads the charge there with Emily out early on and gets that goal.”
Williford padded the Union lead with the team’s second goal midway through the first half.
Washington aggressively sought to get on the board during the final 15 minutes of the period, eventually hitting paydirt on a corner kick as Grace Landwehr headed one in off Mia Lanemann’s assist.
“We played a very good Union team, even without one of their best players,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They came out fired up, and I am not going to take anything away from them. They were the better team tonight and competed harder than we did tonight. We had that barrage the last 10-15 minutes of the half and thought we were going to kick it in (gear) the last 40 minutes, but for whatever reason in the second half, we looked very disinterested and not ready to play.”
Maliyah Minor got free on a breakaway for the third Union goal in the 55th minute of play.
Mya Minor ended the game with two assists.
“It’s just a testament to how the team played tonight,” Fennessey said. “I thought that we did a great job moving the ball, especially when we got on the offensive end of the field. The first half, we kind of struggled getting the ball out of our own end, but that second half, we were on, and we were moving the ball well.”
Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis kept the game from getting further out of hand, stopping two other breakaway scoring opportunities and blocking a penalty kick in the second half.
“If it wasn’t for Ariel, that game could have been about 100-1 without them stopping for the mercy rule,” Fischer said. “That PK was a heck of a save. She hadn’t seen but maybe two other PKs in game situations this year, so if nothing else, maybe that gives her a little confidence going into the postseason in a few weeks.”
Sydney Ransom was the winning goalkeeper for the Lady ’Cats.
In addition to celebrating its seniors, Union honored Fennessey at halftime for his 200th career win. He reached the milestone in April.
The Lady ’Cats will graduate seven seniors from this roster.
“Five of the seven are playing college soccer,” Fennessey said. “Three of them are going D-1. We have an NAIA girl in there and a D-2 girl in there. It’s not every day that you have a group of kids come through your program like that. This is a group that will be sorely missed, for sure.”
Union returned to action Monday at Lindbergh and closes out the regular season Tuesday at Warrenton starting at 6:30 p.m.
Washington concludes the regular season Wednesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional at 6:30 p.m.