Paced by weight class champion Jaiden Powell, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats won the title of the inaugural De Soto Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic Friday.
“It was the first tournament that our girls team has won, so that was a highlight to this season,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “The girls have been working hard and really improving this year and they have a good core of wrestlers who will be here for a few years still.”
Union scored 68 points to win the team title. Festus was next at 61 with Park Hills Central (56), De Soto (46) and Sikeston (43) rounding out the top five.
Other schools were Sullivan (29), Dexter (nine), Windsor (seven) and Herculaneum (six).
Powell won the 174-pound weight division to lead Union. Additionally, four Union wrestlers finished second, two claimed third and one finished fourth.
Powell opened by pinning Dexter’s Kennedy McCormick in 0:35 and followed with a 1:28 pin of Sullivan’s Jaiden Hodges.
Finishing second were Brianna Keiser (112), Lillie Zimmermann (117), Gianna Schreck (151) and Talyn St. Clair (235).
Keiser pinned Lee Ann Dobbs of Festus in 3:46, but lost in the title bout to Kirsten Klein of Festus in 1:48.
Zimmermann pinned Sarah Gazaway of Festus in 3:53 to reach the title bout, but was pinned by De Soto’s Isabella Hartwell in 2:34.
Both Schreck and St. Clair were in two-wrestler brackets.
Schreck lost an 11-7 decision to De Soto’s Ella Bradley and then had to default in the second match due to an injury.
St. Clair was pinned by Park Hills Central’s Alayna Ray in 0:49 and 1:43.
Kylee Mobley (122) and Gracie Straatmann (132) each placed third.
Mobley pinned Dexter’s Destiny Ahrens in 1:03 before losing to Park Hills Central’s Karlee LaChance in 1:43.
Mobley came back to pin De Soto’s Hannah Kemp for third place in 3:05.
Straatmann lost her opener to Park Hills Central’s Regan Duncan by a 1:55 pin. She then was pinned by Sikeston’s Kate Grubbs in 0:38.
In the final round, Straatmann pinned Sullivan’s Julianna Graddy in 2:58.
Alexis Lopez (137) ended fourth.
Lopez lost all three of her matches by pins. She was pinned by Lila Eckert of Sikeston (0:35), Maria Schatzl of Sullivan (0:32) and Rile Coleman of De Soto (3:53).