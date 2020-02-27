Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats opened the final week of the regular season with a road win Monday.
Union (18-4) defeated North County (17-6) in Bonne Terre, 59-40.
“North County has good size and played a lot of kids,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “It was definitely a nice win on the road.”
Union led 15-13 after one quarter and was up 37-24 at the half. Union led 45-29 through three quarters.
“After the first quarter we kind of settled in on both ends of the floor,” said Pat Rapert. “We rebounded the ball well from the second quarter on.”
Reagan Rapert led the Lady ’Cats with 27 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Emily Gaebe was next with 19 points and four rebounds.
Julia Overstreet scored six points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Megan Siedhoff had five points, three rebounds and two assists.
Jessi Clark contributed two points and three rebounds.
Union played Rockwood Summit Tuesday.