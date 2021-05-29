WEBB CITY — By virtue of a 6-1 victory over Webb City Saturday afternoon, the Union soccer Lady ’Cats are returning to the MSHSAA Final Four.
Union (24-2) rolled to the win in the Class 3 quarterfinals over Webb City (22-4).
With the win, Union will face Ft. Zumwalt South (20-2) Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton in the semifinals.
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Parkway West, 1-0. Other semifinalists are St. Louis Notre Dame and Grain Valley.
After several chances, Union jumped on top with a goal from freshman Mia Smith with 25:21 to go in the first half. Smith fired a long shot on the ground which got past Webb City’s goalkeeper.
With 18:55 to play in the half, Webb City had a chance to tie it, but the penalty kick was shot over the goal.
Union took advantage and scored twice in the final 5:30 of the first half.
Smith assisted as fellow freshman Mya Minor fired in a goal with 5:20 to go in the half.
With 1:37 remaining in the half, senior Emily Gaebe scored on a scramble in front of the goal. Sophomore Addison Williford assisted with Mya Minor setting up the play on a crossing pass from the left side.
Union led at the half, 3-0.
Union added to the lead with 29:02 to go in the game. Gaebe scored her second goal with Mya Minor assisting.
With 13:33 to play, junior Maliyah Minor fired the ball into the top left corner. Smith assisted.
With 4:17 to go, junior Sophie Eagan scored to make it 6-0.
After another foul in the box, Webb City drew another penalty kick with 3:49 to play. This time, Anea Bemo scored to make the final score, 6-1.
Complete coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.