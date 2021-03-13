Can the Union girls basketball run continue through the weekend?
The Lady ’Cats (17-1) head to Cape Girardeau Saturday to take on Notre Dame in the MSHSAA Class 5 quarterfinals. The winner advances to the MSHSA semifinals next Thursday in Springfield.
Union Head Coach Pat Rapert knows his team has a challenge.
“Cape Notre Dame is really good,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They are deep, long, quick and athletic. They go eight or nine players deep and don’t drop off much. They can all shoot the three and will do so at any time. They like to press and play fast.”
Although this is Union’s first trip past the district level in 35 years, Cape Notre Dame (17-5) has been there and done that.
This is the third district title in a row for the Lady Bulldogs, who were one of the four teams left in limbo last year when COVID-19 halted the season after the quarterfinals.
Cape Notre Dame ended the season alive with Lincoln College Prep, Incarnate Word Academy and Carl Junction.
Union has not been to the state semifinals since 1980.
“I was told they have made it to this game the last three years, so they are also experienced,” Rapert said. “We will definitely have our hands full, especially playing at their place.”
Cape Notre Dame won the Class 5 District 1 Tournament with victories over Saxony Lutheran (63-17) and Cape Girardeau Central (56-36).
In the sectional round, the Lady Bulldogs knocked out North County by a 65-53 score.
Cape Notre Dame is paced by 6-0 junior swing player Lexi Rubel. The Class 5 District 1 player of the year netted 21 points in the sectional win over North County. She went 10-10 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Cape Notre Dame was 26-32 from the line. The Lady Bulldogs also hit seven three-point baskets.
Rubel is one of four players who are 5-10 or taller.
That list includes 6-1 swing player Tori Rubel, who collapsed with 1:10 to play in the sectional game. Reports state she’s stable, but her status is unknown for Saturday’s game.
Cape Notre Dame’s other all-district player is 5-8 junior guard Kristin Edmonds, who scored 16 points against North County.
Delaney Dohogne, a 5-5 senior guard, netted 11 points in the sectional round.
Cape Notre Dame won its first seven games of the season, including the title of the First State Community Bank Christmas Tournament over Jackson.
Helias handed the Lady Bulldogs their first loss of the season Jan. 9, 47-40.
Other losses have been to Cor Jesu Academy, 69-66, Ste. Genevieve, 49-43, New Madrid County Central, 49-44, and Incarnate Word Academy, 66-43.
The loss to Cor Jesu came in double overtime.
Since the lost to Incarnate Word, the Lady Bulldogs have won their last seven games in a row.
The two teams do not have any common opponents.
This is the first playoff meeting between the two schools since 2016, when Cape Notre Dame beat Union in a Class 3 softball quarterfinal in Cape Girardeau, 7-2.