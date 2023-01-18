Thanks to a 55-41 win over Southern Boone County Friday, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats advanced to the championship of their own tournament for the first time since 1986.
“That was a huge win,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our girls. They honestly give us everything they have in their tank.”
Union (10-3), seeded second, jumped out to a 12-3 lead after one quarter. Southern Boone (8-6) cut the gap to 23-22 after one half, but Union bounced back to grab a 39-27 lead through three quarters.
Three Union players reached double digits in scoring.
Kelsey Brake and Mya Minor each scored 13 points, but reached that total in different ways.
Brake hit two three-point baskets and went 5-10 from the free-throw line.
Minor knocked down nine of 14 free-throw attempts.
Sophia Helling checked in with 12 points, hitting one three-point shot and going 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Lucy Koenigsfeld concluded the game with nine points. She was 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Ava Eagan and Fallyn Blankenship both scored three points. Each hit a three-point shot.
Isabelle Gilbert went 2-2 from the free-throw line for her scoring.
For the game, Union hit five three-point shots and went 24-38 from the free-throw line.
Southern Boone’s top scorer was Kyra Massie, who netted 11 points with three three-point baskets.
Emilee DeHaas was next with 10 points.
Chloe Bukowsky scored eight points while Ma’Jayla Dudley posted six and Paige Morse scored four. Ashlyne Ussery added two points.
Southern Boone hit seven three-point shots and went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
Union played Jefferson City Saturday for the title while Southern Boone faced Sullivan for third place.