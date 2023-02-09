Adapting and adjusting in the second half, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats rallied from a deficit to reach the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament title game.
Second-seeded Union (14-5) came back to beat No. 3 Ft. Zumwalt South (13-6), 47-40.
“I thought that was a good basketball team,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “We’re still trying to find our full footing offensively. They’re starting to figure it out. I thought that was our stereotypical Union win. We wore them down with the press and turned them over at critical times and finally started making free throws. We’re finally starting to play more like a district championship team. These are the type of games you have to win to get that confidence.”
Union will take on top-seeded Parkway South in the championship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve got a big week coming up,” Karvinen said. “We’ve got Hermann Monday, St. Clair Thursday and the championship game Saturday. We’re excited. This is grind time.”
Ft. Zumwalt South fed the ball inside to senior post player Mariah Dallas in the opening quarter and she came through. She scored 10 of her team’s 14 points in the opening quarter. The Lady Bulldogs held a 14-9 advantage after eight minutes.
“She’s good,” Karvinen said. “We were fronting her, we were behind her and we were digging on her. She’s averaging 20 points per game for a reason. She’s a lefty, she’s big, strong and skilled. We made a couple of poor backside decisions on help in the first half, but I thought the second half was much better.”
Union cut into the gap in the second quarter and it was 23-22 for the Lady Bulldogs at the intermission. A Dallas basket with 0:58 left in the half was the difference.
The teams traded the lead throughout the third quarter with a Bridget Herweck basket tying it for Ft. Zumwalt South, 30-30.
Union opened the fourth quarter on a three-point shot by Sophia Helling and that sparked a seven-point run to start the quarter.
While Union never trailed, Ft. Zumwalt South did cut it down to a one-possession game with 32.1 seconds to play after Allison Gaddy hit a three, 42-40.
Union sealed the victory with three Kelsey Brake free throws and a Lucy Koenigsfeld basket.
“I thought Lucy was huge on defense, too, playing the front of the press,” Karvinen said. “I thought Kelsey Brake played much better today. She showed great composure. I though she was our leader today. She was back. She was calm and always had a smile on her face.”
Helling was Union’s top scorer with 19 points. She hit one three-point basket and went 6-10 from the free-throw line.
Brake was next with 14 points. She hit two three-point shots and was 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Koenigsfeld chipped in with 10 points, including six in the final quarter.
Mya Minor netted Union’s other five points, including one three-point basket.
Union hit four three-point shots and went 10-16 from the free-throw line.
Dallas led Ft. Zumwalt South with 19 points.
Bryn Pawlik and Gaddy scored eight points apiece.
Herweck added five points.
Ft. Zumwalt South was 0-2 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point baskets.