Starting over.
When we last saw the Union basketball Lady ’Cats, they were raising the MSHSAA Class 5 third-place trophy in Springfield.
Union went 19-2 but graduated all five starters and six total players from that team.
“I am excited for this year,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We lost six seniors to graduation. We have 10 freshman and four sophomores. There are so many unknowns, and that is what makes it exciting. We hope to play hard and continue to grow and improve throughout the course of the year. This team consists of high-character kids who have been working hard.”
That group included Reagan Rapert, who has started the first four games this season for Wofford College, averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Emily Gaebe was the Atlantic-10 Conference women’s soccer rookie of the year, scoring seven goals with three assists during the spring season.
Maddie Helling started eight matches for Indiana State women’s soccer this fall.
Julia Overstreet, Megan Siedhoff and Jessi Clark also graduated after seeing regular play last season.
This will be a much different season. Union has no seniors nor any juniors.
Union’s most experienced players are sophomores. There are four total, and three of them, Kelsey Brake, Mya Minor and Ava Eagan, saw playing time last season.
Alizabeth Elbert joins them this season.
The remainder of the players on the roster are freshmen.
Getting the chance for varsity play as high school rookies are Josselyn Smith, Ava Sykes, Lucy Koenigsfeld, Hailey DeWitt, Isabelle Gilbert, Fallyn Blankenship, Sophia Helling, Jewelle Anderson, Abeni Hall and Holly Pipes.
Nick Kelley returns as the assistant coach.
Pat Rapert said the team has reachable goals.
“We want to play hard,” he said. “We want to play together. We want game-to-game improvement. We are going to go through a learning curve together.”
Brake and Minor were two of the first players off of the bench last season. Brake averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds. Minor averaged 1.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
The Lady ’Cats hosted a four-team jamboree Wednesday, facing Affton, Lutheran St. Charles and Steelville. Rapert termed it the good, the bad and the ugly.
Union was able to win both halves against Affton. Union split against Lutheran St. Charles but outscored the Lady Cougars when the two halves were combined. Steelville won both halves against Union.
“It’s going to be a learning curve,” Pat Rapert said. “We’re all going to have to work through it together. I thought we played hard. We played a lot of kids. Fundamentally, we’re a little bit behind, but hopefully we can make up for that with effort. They’re trying to do the right thing.”
Pat Rapert felt the jamboree showed positives but also areas to work on.
“I thought we did a good job getting to the 50-50 balls,” he said. “I thought we did a good job rebounding at times. We’ve got to shoot it better. We missed a lot of free throws. We’ve just got to get into the gym more. I’m really proud of the effort, and we had a good turnout.”
Union opens the season Saturday at the Miller Career Academy Shootout. The Lady ’Cats will play Gateway Legacy Christian in a noon game.
Union hosts Saxony Lutheran in a varsity-only game Monday at 6 p.m.
After that, Union goes to Washington Nov. 30.
“It’s going to be chaotic at times,” Pat Rapert said. “It’s going to look ugly at times. That’s just the way we’re going to have to play for a while.”