Putting the hurt of Monday’s loss behind, the Union softball Lady ’Cats used a six-run fourth inning Tuesday in Jefferson County to forge a 9-3 win over De Soto.
“It was a good game for us to win after Monday night’s game,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “We played well.”
Union (3-2), who fell to Jefferson City in the Union Tournament championship game Monday, 6-2, fell behind to the Lady Dragons (1-3) after one frame, 1-0.
Union responded with two runs in the second and pulled away with six in the fourth.
The sixth inning was a busy one for both teams. Union added one run and De Soto scored twice.
Each team had five hits. De Soto made seven errors to Union’s two.
Union relied on the pitching pair of Emma Roberts and Fallyn Blankenship once again. This time, the roles were reversed.
“Emma pitched a nice game and Fallyn came in to close it out,” Dewert said.
Roberts was the winning pitcher, going six frames while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk. She struck out six.
Blankenship pitched an inning, allowing a hit and striking out three.
Offensively, Dewert said there were highlights.
“We hit the ball hard, which was great,” Dewert said. “Ali Thwing and Emma Wallis both had nice nights at the plate. Brooklynne (Anderson) also had three walks to get on base for us.
Ali Thwing had two hits, including a double.
Roberts also doubled while Blankenship and Wallis singled.
Union drew six walks. Anderson reached base that way three times and Blankenship walked twice. Lucy Koenigsfeld walked once.
Roberts was hit by a pitch.
While on base, Union runners swiped 10 bases.
Blankenship and Cammi Monkman each had two steals. Koenigsfeld, Madi Julius, Alexa Lause, Lilly Sullivan, Abby Thwing and Anderson each stole one base.
Blankenship and Anderson both scored twice. Koenigsfeld, Sullivan, Abby Thwing, Monkman and Julius scored once.
Wallis drove in two runs. Lause, Blankenship, Ali Thwing and Sullivan each had one RBI.
Lillian Travis took the loss, pitching the first five innings. Only one of the five runs she allowed was earned. Travis gave up two hits, three walks and one hit batter, striking out two.
Elizabeth Woelich pitched the last four innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits and three walks. She struck out four.
Kylee Turner and Woelich each had two hits. Turner doubled. The other hit was a single by Makenzi Missey.
Turner scored twice and Woelich scored once. Woelich had an RBI.
“Looking forward to a successful next week of ball,” Dewert said.
Union hosts St. Clair Tuesday to open Four Rivers Conference play. Owensville’s Dutchgirls visit Thursday.
Union plays Friday and Saturday in the Seckman Tournament.
