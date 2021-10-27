Closing out the regular season, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats won on senior night Tuesday, sweeping St. James, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14.
Union finished the regular season at 10-16-1, 2-5. The Lady ’Cats opened Class 4 District 9 play at home Thursday with a five-set win against fourth-seeded Sullivan.
St. James fell to 4-25 overall, 0-7 in the Four Rivers Conference. The Lady Tigers lost to fourth-seeded Salem to start the Class 3 District 9 Tournament in Strafford Thursday.
Union’s five seniors, Sophie Eagan, Rachel Bolte, Aubrie Golus, Aubrie Brown and Jessica Stallmann all saw considerable playing time.
Eagan was the kills leader with 12. She also logged three blocks and one dig.
Bolte handed out 11 assists to go with two aces and three digs.
Golus had one kill and 14 digs.
Brown, the libero, concluded with 16 digs and one ace.
Stallmann had three kills and three blocks.
Sophia Helling, a freshman, posted four kills, one ace and 15 digs.
Junior Addison Williford knocked down four kills with one block and one dig.
Mikah Williford and Izzy Zagarri each posted one kill. Zagarri also had two digs.
Katherine Bolte ended with 13 assists and four digs.
Lilly Wiskur had two blocks, two aces and one dig.
Marcie Keence had two assists and one dig. Lanie Reed added one assist.
Kira Gordon and Rylee Hancock each had three kills for St. James. Lily Baker, Allana Chitwood, Makayla Copeland and Hanna Salter had one kill apiece.
Hancock posted four assists, Chitwood had three, and Copeland added one.
Baker had three blocks. Copeland was next with two. Gordon, Hancock and Salter each had one.
Chitwood served two aces. Gracie McMillen added one.